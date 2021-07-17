Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

