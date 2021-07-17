Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after acquiring an additional 144,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

