Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 25,288 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Boston Properties by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

