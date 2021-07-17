Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,143 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 142,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,833,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,543 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

