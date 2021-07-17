Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 93,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,411,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

