Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.40). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,038. Quanterix has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $805,623.54. Insiders sold 76,252 shares of company stock worth $8,320,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

