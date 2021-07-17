Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,902,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,405,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YSAC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

