Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 118,902 Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,902 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.60% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,754,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,872,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.