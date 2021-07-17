Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $19,800,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $15,751,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at $12,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

