Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.42 Million in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 352,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.17% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

