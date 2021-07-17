Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 431,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.34% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

HCCC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.