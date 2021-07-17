Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.31 Million Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $392,000.

VII stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

