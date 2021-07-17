Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.48 Million Position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,956,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,267,000.

NASDAQ MACQU opened at $10.10 on Friday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

