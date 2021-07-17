Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.46 Million Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.51% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEBC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NEBC. DA Davidson began coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.