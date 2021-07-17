Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 379,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at about $2,083,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

