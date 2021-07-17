Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 715,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.04 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in eXp World by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in eXp World by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

