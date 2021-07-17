Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $115.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Rapid7 stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.75. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

