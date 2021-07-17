Raven Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.69 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $4,579.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00144813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.61 or 0.99798851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.