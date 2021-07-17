Raymond G. Murphy Sells 1,253 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66.

IART opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after buying an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

