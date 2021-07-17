Raymond James Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$46.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.44.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.66 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.58.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.