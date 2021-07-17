Raymond James Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$63.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.40.

Shares of STN opened at C$56.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.57. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

