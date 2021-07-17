RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 374,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,679,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

