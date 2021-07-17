Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

