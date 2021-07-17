Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) SVP Sells $509,544.00 in Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

