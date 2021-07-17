Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.30.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,044. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

