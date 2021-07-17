RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

