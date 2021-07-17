Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.33 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $165.48 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00083820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00790302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005872 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

