Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,270 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $536.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.