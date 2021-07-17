Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Dynex Capital worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 383,852 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DX opened at $18.00 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

