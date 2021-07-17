Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Performant Financial worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $250.28 million, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,026,468 shares of company stock worth $6,425,484. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

