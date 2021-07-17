Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 322,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of SmileDirectClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

