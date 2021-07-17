Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 38,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

