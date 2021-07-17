Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

