Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 6.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.68. 2,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

