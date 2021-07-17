Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after acquiring an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repay by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Repay by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,821 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Repay by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 345,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAY stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,439. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

