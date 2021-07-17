Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. 246,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,530 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $23,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,681,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $14,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

