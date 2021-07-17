Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.44.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$44.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.58.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

