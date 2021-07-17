ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2,284.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ResMed by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $253.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $254.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,740,354. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

