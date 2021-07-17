Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In related news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. 770,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,353. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

