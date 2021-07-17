Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ROIC stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.