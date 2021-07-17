Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.19

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 11942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Retail Value alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $512.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Retail Value by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.