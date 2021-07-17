Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

