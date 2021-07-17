Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Anthony W. Boor Sells 4,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

RVMD opened at $29.81 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $301,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

