Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 283,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

