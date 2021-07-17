Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2,304.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

