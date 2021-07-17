RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.11. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

