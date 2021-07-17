Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $42,483.00.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.76 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

