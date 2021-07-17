RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells $1,290,400.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.08, for a total transaction of $1,290,400.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $273.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.32. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.