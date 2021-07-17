RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells $1,290,400.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.08, for a total transaction of $1,290,400.00.
Shares of RNG stock opened at $273.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.32. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.