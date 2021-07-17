RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP John H. Marlow Sells 15,000 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP John H. Marlow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.79. The stock had a trading volume of 545,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,029. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

