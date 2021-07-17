Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 8,310 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,931 ($77.49) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,080.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.